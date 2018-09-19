Amazon to launch Alexa-powered microwave, amplifier, subwoofer, and more

After launching Alexa-based speakers, Amazon is now planning to launch more hardware for a complete smart home setup powered by its digital assistant. The new range of hardware will not be restricted to elementary speakers but newer categories like appliances, music and car accessories. The company is expected to launch as many as eight new devices by end of this year.

Amazon’s new range of devices includes microwave oven, an amplifier, a receiver, a subwoofer and also an accessory for cars, CNBC reported. Amazon could launch a few from the list towards September-end.

All of Amazon’s new devices will be compatible with Alexa, while some will come with the digital assistant built-in. This means that users will be able to control the devices with the Alexa app on their smartphones.

At present, Amazon’s smart speakers and many third-party speakers come with Alexa built-in. Amazon offers Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo, and Echo Plus smart speaker range in India. Amazon also has its Fire TV stick in India which comes with Alexa voice control.

Smart home ecosystem

Amazon’s new product lineup is interesting considering the company’s serious move to home appliances. With this new venture, Amazon will be establishing a proper ecosystem with its range of smart speakers and the new home appliances.

Amazon’s foray into the smart home segment had been hinted since its acquisition of Ring earlier this March. Amazon’s acquisition of Ring, a smart home doorbell and security maker, is its second biggest deal in history. It also paves way for the company to sell in-house doorbells, and security cameras powered by Alexa. Amazon currently has Alexa enabled in third-party devices.

Jeff Bezos appears to have bigger plans for the smart home market with the company’s plans of a possible mobile robot. The Alexa-powered ‘Vesta’ robot will be exclusive to homes, and it is expected to launch commercially somewhere around early 2019.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 13:43 IST