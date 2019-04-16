Amazon to launch free music-streaming service next week: Report

Amazon Music, which comes under the e-commerce service’s Prime benefits, is limited to the members who pay for the subscription that covers priority delivery, music, and video streaming as well.

Amazon is now looking at introducing a new free music streaming service to rival Spotify. According to Billboard, Amazon has entered into discussions to launch a free, ad-supported music service. The service would be marketed through Amazon’s Alexa-enabled Echo speakers.

However, the purported service would offer a limited catalogue. To offer the music for free, Amazon has also offered to pay some record labels per stream. The service is likely to launch as early as next week.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 18:48 IST