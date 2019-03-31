Amazon to launch video news app for Fire TV devices: Report

Amazon is reportedly looking at launching an ad-supported video news app for its Fire TV streaming devices.

According to a report on The Information, the e-commerce giant is planning to launch the new service with Alexa integration. It is said to rival Roku both in terms of viewers and ad costs.

The app will also feature live and on-demand digital news programming from TV networks. Amazon has already approached TV networks and news organisations to negotiate deals to distribute their programming through the app.

Amazon plans to launch the service in the coming months. When launched, the app will carry ads that will run between news segments.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 16:57 IST