Amazon to soon deliver smartphones within 3-5 hours, starts pilot in Delhi-NCR

Amazon India on Thursday launched a new delivery service under which it will hand over smartphones to customers within three to five hours. Amazon’s ‘Faster than Same Day’ delivery service is currently in a pilot stage with availability only in Delhi-NCR for now.

Amazon’s new delivery service is free for its Prime members. Amazon already offers free delivery in one-day or two-day basis for Prime members. Amazon Prime membership is priced at Rs 129 per month and Rs 999 per year. Non-Prime members can also avail this service at Rs 150 for each delivery.

Amazon’s ‘Faster than Same Day’ delivery service

Customers in Delhi-NCR can use this new delivery option under the banner, “Get this phone even faster. Delivery within 5 hours”. This delivery option will appear for locations which are eligible for the same. Customers who order products as early as 6:00 am will recieve the delivery by 11:00 am. For those who order it late around 6:00 pm will have the products delivered by 9:00 pm.

Amazon’s new delivery service is currently live and can be used during its ongoing ‘Great Indian Festival’ sale. The second wave of Amazon India’s festive sale will continue till October 28. During this sale, Amazon India is offering up to 50% discount on all mobile phones.

There are additional cashbacks, exchange offers, no cost EMI, free screen protection worth up to Rs 30,000 and ‘guaranteed exchange price’ offers on select models. Some of the deals and offers on smartphones include the first sale of Honor 8X at an introductory price of Rs 14,999. OnePlus 6T can also be pre-booked at Rs 1,000 with free gifts worth Rs 2,000 and free Type-C Bullets earphones.

