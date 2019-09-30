e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Amazon vs Flipkart: E-commerce platforms make record first-day festive sales

Amazon reported record sales of about Rs 7.5 billion ($7.07 million) in 36 hours in the premium smartphone brands category,

tech Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:26 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Bengaluru
Amazon, Flipkart make record first-day festive sales in India
Amazon, Flipkart make record first-day festive sales in India (Bloomberg)
         

Walmart Inc-owned Flipkart and rival Amazon Inc said on Monday they made record sales in the opening day of their annual festive season sales in India that kicked off over the weekend.

Flipkart and Amazon began their flagship annual sales on Saturday, with both vying for customers during the October-December festive season when Indians make most of their big-ticket purchases.

This comes as growth slows in Asia’s third-largest economy, denting sales of everything from cars to cookies, and prompting the government to step in with tax cuts and a raft of other measures to revive growth.

Amazon reported record sales of about 7.5 billion rupees ($7.07 million) in 36 hours in the premium smartphone brands category, while Flipkart said all major categories, including beauty, baby care, private labels and furniture, saw double-digit sales growth from a year ago in the first day.

Both, the “Big Billion Days” sale and Amazon’s “Great Indian Festival”, will finish on Oct. 4, according to their websites.

Amazon has successfully grabbed a large chunk of the Indian e-commerce space even though it entered seven years after Flipkart in 2014, winning over millions of customers with its Prime loyalty programme, which gives users early access to deals during sales, free music and video streaming services.

Earlier this month, a leading trader body asked the government to ban the festive sales, citing that the deep discounts they offered was violating the country’s foreign investment rules for online retail.

Both Amazon and Flipkart offer deep discounts on everything from clothes, smartphones to home appliances ahead of important Hindu festivals Dussehra and Diwali.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 16:26 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech