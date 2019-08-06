Amazon vs Flipkart: Get ready for new round of sale, top offers and deals

tech

Aug 06, 2019

Flipkart and Amazon are gearing up for new online sale ahead of Independence Day. Flipkart is hosting a ‘National Shopping Days’ sale from August 8 to August 10. Amazon will run a ‘Freedom Sale’ from August 8 to August 11. Both the e-commerce platforms are offering big discounts and schemes across categories. Let’s take a look at the top offers and deals on Amazon and Flipkart.

Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer 10% instant discount on ICICI Bank card transactions. The discount will also be available for EMI transactions. Flipkart is giving an early access to the sale to its Plus members on August 7.

Amazon has partnered with SBI Bank to offer 10% instant discount with credit card transactions. Customers will also receive offers and discounts on no-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card and select Debit & Credit Cards. Amazon Prime members get an early access on August 7 at 12noon.

Amazon Freedom sale

Amazon’s Freedom Day sale begins tomorrow at 12noon. Customers will get up to 40% off on smartphones along with total damage protection starting Rs 199. OnePlus 7 series will be available with additional exchange up to Rs 3,000 and no cost EMI option up to 12 months. Huawei Y9 Prime will be available with additional Amazon pay cashback and exchange offer. OPPO K3 and LG W series will also be up for offer.

Amazon has promised ‘great deals’ on Apple iPhone 6S, iPhone X, iPhone XR and more. Xiaomi smartphones will be available with up to Rs 7,500 discount. Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Xiaomi Redmi Y3 will also receive big offers.

On Amazon Freedom Day sale, Samsung smartphones will be available with up to Rs 18,000 off along with additional up to Rs 6,000 off on exchange. Honor and Oppo phones will be available with up to Rs 20,000. You can get up to Rs 9,000 off on Vivo smartphones with additional up to Rs 4,000 off on exchange. You will get up to Rs 23,000 off on Huawei smartphones.

Apart from phones, you will get up to Rs 30,000 off on laptops, up to 60% headphones, cameras and accessories, up to 50% off on speakers and home audio. JBL and Boat speakers will be available for a starting price of Rs 999. DSLRs and mirrorless cameras will get minimum Rs 5,000 off.

On Amazon devices, customers will get up to 33% off on Echo products, flat 20% off on Fire TV stick and Fire TV Stick 4K, and up to Rs 4,500 off on Kindle eReaders.

Flipkart ‘National Shopping Days’ sale

Flipkart hasn’t yet revealed complete offers yet but it has confirmed up to 75% off on TV and appliances. Customers will get Smart LED TVs at a starting price of Rs 6,999. Electronic and accessories including laptops and digital cameras will be available with up to 80% off. LG, Boat and other party speakers will be available with minimum up to 50% off. Nokia, Skullcandy, Bose and other truly wireless earbuds will be available from Rs 1,799. Flipkart has also listed Core i5 laptops, Core i3 laptops, and gaming laptops on its National Shopping Days sale.

