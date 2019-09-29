Amazon vs Flipkart: Great Indian Festival, Big Billion Days sales are live, top deals and offers

tech

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 11:05 IST

The Amazon Great Indian Festival kicked off on Sunday with big discounts, cashback schemes, and new product launches. Rival Flipkart is also running Big Billion Days sale from today. Both online sales will continue until October 4. Let’s take a look at what Flipkart and Amazon are offering during their respective online sales.

Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon India has partnered with SBI to offer up to Rs 2,000 instant discount on purchases below Rs 50,000 and extra up to Rs 8,000 cashback on total purchase of Rs 50,000 and above across all products. Amazon is also bundling no-cost EMI options along with cashback via Amazon Pay. For smartphones, Amazon is giving 1-year free screen replacement on all smartphone brands.

You can get the new OnePlus 7T during the Amazon Great Indian Festival as well. Some of the top smartphones up for offer are Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy M10s, and Vivo U10. OnePlus 7 series has also received the biggest price drop ever.

Smart TVs such as OnePlus TV and Xiaomi’s new 4K TVs, noise cancellation headphones and soundbars are also some of the top devices you can buy at discounted rates during the sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to offer up to 10% instant discount on select products. Asus is offering its Asus 6Z smartphone at a discounted rate during the sale whereas Motorola and Lenovo are offering Motorola One Action, Motorola One Vision, Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo K10 Note and Lenovo K9 phones. HONOR 8X, HONOR 9N, HONOR 10 lite and HONOR 20i will be available with up to 47% discount on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. Realme C2, Realme 3, Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro and Realme 5 Pro will be available at the lowest prices during the sale.

Blaupunkt is offering TVs at a starting price of Rs 5,999. IFFALCON Smart LED TVs will be available with up to 60% discount. Other smart TV brands are also participating in the sale. You can also check out big discounts on audio products across brands.

