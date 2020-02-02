Amazon ‘WOW Salary Days’ sale: Top deals, offers on electronics, laptops, TVs, and more

tech

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 12:27 IST

Amazon India is hosting a new ‘Wow Salary Days’ sale on its platform. The sale began on February 1 and will continue till February 3. During the three-day sale, brands are offering deals and discounts on smart TVs, audio and cameras, PC and accessories, laptops, and appliances among others.

During WOW Salary Days on Amazon.in, you get offers from electronics brands such as Sony, Dyson, Phillips, Sennheiser, JBL ; Appliances by Samsung, LG, Faber, Voltas, and TVs by VU, TCL, Kodak. Prime members using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card will be eligible for a flat 5% cashback. Regular customers will be eligible for 3% cashback for all purchases during the sale.

On electronics, brands are offering up to 50% off on electronics. You can get Sennheiser HD 4.50 with 50% off. Bose and JBL are also offering discounts. On DSLRs and mirrorless cameras, you can get up to 40% off as well as no cost EMIs starting at Rs 2,592 per month. Canon EOD 1500D is available for Rs 24,900 during the sale.

B07CKT8Z57

During the sale, you get TV deals from brands such as Sony, Xiaomi, Vu, TCL, and more. You can grab a new TV for a starting price of Rs 6,999. TCL has slashed prices of its smart TVs including HD ready, full HD, Android and 4K TVs. TCL TVs can be purchased for a starting price of Rs 9,999. Vu Ultra TVs are also available with big discounts.

B07BRR59DT

For laptops and accessories, you can get buy HP i3 Windows 10 laptop for Rs 27,999, down from the listed price of Rs 35,765.

B07FV57FC1

Lenovo i5 Windows 10 laptop is available for Rs 42,990, down from the original price of Rs 68,990. Avita Cosmos i5, Dell Inspiron 3567, and Acer Aspire 3 Windows laptops are also available with big discounts.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)