e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Amazon ‘WOW Salary Days’ sale: Top deals, offers on electronics, laptops, TVs, and more

Amazon ‘WOW Salary Days’ sale: Top deals, offers on electronics, laptops, TVs, and more

Amazon Wow Salary Day sale ends tomorrow. Here are some of the top offers and deals from the new online sale.

tech Updated: Feb 02, 2020 12:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Offers and deals from Amazon ‘WOW Salary Days’ sale
Offers and deals from Amazon ‘WOW Salary Days’ sale(Amazon )
         

Amazon India is hosting a new ‘Wow Salary Days’ sale on its platform. The sale began on February 1 and will continue till February 3. During the three-day sale, brands are offering deals and discounts on smart TVs, audio and cameras, PC and accessories, laptops, and appliances among others.

During WOW Salary Days on Amazon.in, you get offers from electronics brands such as Sony, Dyson, Phillips, Sennheiser, JBL ; Appliances by Samsung, LG, Faber, Voltas, and TVs by VU, TCL, Kodak. Prime members using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card will be eligible for a flat 5% cashback. Regular customers will be eligible for 3% cashback for all purchases during the sale.

On electronics, brands are offering up to 50% off on electronics. You can get Sennheiser HD 4.50 with 50% off. Bose and JBL are also offering discounts. On DSLRs and mirrorless cameras, you can get up to 40% off as well as no cost EMIs starting at Rs 2,592 per month. Canon EOD 1500D is available for Rs 24,900 during the sale.

During the sale, you get TV deals from brands such as Sony, Xiaomi, Vu, TCL, and more. You can grab a new TV for a starting price of Rs 6,999. TCL has slashed prices of its smart TVs including HD ready, full HD, Android and 4K TVs. TCL TVs can be purchased for a starting price of Rs 9,999. Vu Ultra TVs are also available with big discounts.

For laptops and accessories, you can get buy HP i3 Windows 10 laptop for Rs 27,999, down from the listed price of Rs 35,765.

Lenovo i5 Windows 10 laptop is available for Rs 42,990, down from the original price of Rs 68,990. Avita Cosmos i5, Dell Inspiron 3567, and Acer Aspire 3 Windows laptops are also available with big discounts.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

tags
top news
‘We overcame nipah, we will overcome coronavirus’: Kerala health minister
‘We overcame nipah, we will overcome coronavirus’: Kerala health minister
Congress releases party manifesto for Delhi assembly election on Feb 8
Congress releases party manifesto for Delhi assembly election on Feb 8
10 disqualified MLAs to take oath in cabinet expansion on Feb 6: Karnataka CM
10 disqualified MLAs to take oath in cabinet expansion on Feb 6: Karnataka CM
What the Union Budget did not say | Opinion
What the Union Budget did not say | Opinion
5th T20I LIVE: Rahul, Rohit accelerate as India lay base for big score
5th T20I LIVE: Rahul, Rohit accelerate as India lay base for big score
Govt proposes tax on all non-tax paying NRIs in Union Budget
Govt proposes tax on all non-tax paying NRIs in Union Budget
323 Indians evacuated by AI flight from coronavirus-hit Wuhan arrive in Delhi
323 Indians evacuated by AI flight from coronavirus-hit Wuhan arrive in Delhi
From tap water for all, to solar power push: Decoding infra push in Budget
From tap water for all, to solar power push: Decoding infra push in Budget
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech