Amazon WOW Salary Days sale: Top offers, discounts on Bluetooth speakers, smart TVs and more

tech

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 13:02 IST

Amazon has announced its “WOW Salary Days” which is scheduled to start tomorrow. The three-day sale will continue till March 3 where discounts and offers will be available on products across different categories.

Amazon in its press release said the sale will have deals from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, Fujifilm, Panasonic, Sanyo and TCL. Interested consumers can also check out some of the deals previewed for the upcoming Amazon sale here. We’ll also take a look at some of the top offers users can expect from this sale.

Amazon will offer no cost EMI options starting at Rs 2833 per month on mirrorless cameras from Sony, Fujifilm and Panasonic. Security cameras from TP Link, Qubo, and CP Plus will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,349. Discounts will be big on different electronic items. These include Bluetooth speakers from Boat, JBL and Bose available with up to 50% discount. Soundbars from these brands will also be up for grabs with up to 40% discount.

This sale will also have up to 50% off on a wide range of smart TVs. Consumers can also go for TVs from Samsung, LG, Sanyo and TCL which will be available with offers. For budget deals, consumers can get Sanyo LED TVs with up to Rs 13,000 off. TCL’s new 55-inch C8 Series 4K UHD Smart TV will also be available during this sale at Rs 49,999.

More deals during this sale include up to 60% off on large appliances, up to 40% off on ACs and refrigerators.

