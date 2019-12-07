e-paper
Saturday, Dec 07, 2019

Amazon year-end sale: Discounts on refurbished, unboxed phones, laptops and more

Amazon’s year-end sale is live with discounts on various products like smartphones, headphones, laptops and more.

tech Updated: Dec 07, 2019 15:41 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme U1 refurbished available on Amazon.
Amazon is hosting a special year-end sale for unboxed and refurbished products. The e-commerce platform will have smartphones, smart speakers, fitness bands and more up for grabs with discounts and offers. Amazon’s year-end sale is currently live and it will go on till December 31.

Amazon says that its unboxed and refurbished products are tested and certified by professionals and come with minimum 6 months of supplier backed warranty. These products are said to have minimal or no signs of wear and tear. Here’s a look at the top offers on Amazon’s year-end sale.

Renewed JBL extra bass Bluetooth headphones are available at a discounted price of Rs 1,218 down from its original price of Rs 3,499. More audio products include Sony MDR-EX14Ap headphones available at Rs 425 and iBAll soundbar available at Rs 999.

Renewed smartphones like Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro can be purchased at Rs 8,390, and Realme U1 which is available at Rs 6,999. Nokia 8.1 is also available in this sale for a price of Rs 11,985. Lenovo K8 Plus at Rs 5,489 and Moto One Power (4+64GB) is also available at Rs 9,965. In the premium segment, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is available at Rs 33,998.

There are renewed laptops as well like the Asus 14-inch HD laptop with Android 10 which can be bought at Rs 17,669. HP 15 with Intel Core i5 8th gen, 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD storage is available at Rs 34,790. Customers can also get the HP Elitebook 14-inch laptop for Rs 25,190 which actually retails for Rs 69,990.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

Justice must never take form of revenge, says CJI after Hyderabad encounter
‘Don’t blame Punjab for Delhi’s pollution’: Capt Amarinder Singh at HTLS
1 dead, 2 injured in police firing at polling booth in Jharkhand
‘No place for women here’: Priyanka slams UP govt over Unnao rape case
US to start accepting applications for H-1B visa from April 1
Want to assure homebuyers, says Sitharaman on govt’s real estate push
‘Don’t tease Virat Kohli,’ Amitabh Bachchan warns Windies bowlers
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anil Kapoor match steps to ‘Om Shanti Om’ at #HTLS2019
