Amazon year-end sale: Discounts on refurbished, unboxed phones, laptops and more

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 15:41 IST

Amazon is hosting a special year-end sale for unboxed and refurbished products. The e-commerce platform will have smartphones, smart speakers, fitness bands and more up for grabs with discounts and offers. Amazon’s year-end sale is currently live and it will go on till December 31.

Amazon says that its unboxed and refurbished products are tested and certified by professionals and come with minimum 6 months of supplier backed warranty. These products are said to have minimal or no signs of wear and tear. Here’s a look at the top offers on Amazon’s year-end sale.

Renewed JBL extra bass Bluetooth headphones are available at a discounted price of Rs 1,218 down from its original price of Rs 3,499. More audio products include Sony MDR-EX14Ap headphones available at Rs 425 and iBAll soundbar available at Rs 999.

Renewed smartphones like Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro can be purchased at Rs 8,390, and Realme U1 which is available at Rs 6,999. Nokia 8.1 is also available in this sale for a price of Rs 11,985. Lenovo K8 Plus at Rs 5,489 and Moto One Power (4+64GB) is also available at Rs 9,965. In the premium segment, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is available at Rs 33,998.

There are renewed laptops as well like the Asus 14-inch HD laptop with Android 10 which can be bought at Rs 17,669. HP 15 with Intel Core i5 8th gen, 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD storage is available at Rs 34,790. Customers can also get the HP Elitebook 14-inch laptop for Rs 25,190 which actually retails for Rs 69,990.

