AMD at CES 2019: Ryzen 3000 mobile chip series unveiled, takes on Intel core i7

AMD on Sunday unveiled Ryzen 3000 mobile chips at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, US. Targeted at the mobile devices including Chromebooks, Ryzen 3000 has debuted with as many as six variants.

The high-end Ryzen 3750H chip is based on 12nm process and has 2.3/4.0GHz bass/boost frequency, 10 GPU cores, and up to 1,400MHz GPU frequency. The lowest-end Ryzen 3300U chip is based on 12nm process and has 2.6/2.6GHz bass/boost frequency, 3 GPU cores, and up to 1,200MHz GPU frequency.

AMD claims its new chips deliver up to 10 to 12 hours of battery on notebooks. Ryzen 3000 mobile chips also support 4K HDR esolution as well as the new “Always On” technology. The company says the new chips are good enough for productivity-focused tasks such as media editing and web surfing.

AMD launches 2nd Gen Ryzen Mobile Processors (AMD)

AMD has also made tall claims about the gaming performance of its new Ryzen 3000 mobile chips. Using power-intensive games such as Dota 2 and Fortnite, Ryzen 3000 beat Intel’s powerful Core i7-8565U CPU.

“AMD Ryzen 7 3700U can edit media up to 29% faster than the Intel Core i7-8550U6, and the AMD Ryzen 5 3500U can load websites up to 14% faster than the Intel Core i5-8250U,” said the company on its website.

HP has unveiled the first device to use AMD’s Ryzen 3000 mobile chips. HP’s Chromebook 14 has a 14-inch display with 768p resolution. The device has 4GB of RAM, 32GB built-in storage, and 47.36 Wh battery.

ASUS, Dell, HP, Huawei, Lenovo, and Samsung will launch Ryzen 3000-based notebooks later this year.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 10:13 IST