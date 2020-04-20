Amitabh Bachchan calls mobiles most sacred invention after wheels: Read the actor’s blog here

tech

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 16:30 IST

Our smartphones are always in our hands. And the lockdown has made these very devices all the more vital for us as we rely on it for essential orders, payments, to keep in touch with friends and family and of course, entertain ourselves.

Celebrities are no different when it comes to mobile phones, the stars and their phones are basically inseparable. And Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan penned a piece that’s pretty much an ode to the ‘humble’ smartphone.

Calling the (smart) mobile phone the “latest and most sacred ‘invention’ of the modern world, after the invention of the ‘wheel’...”, the actor has written about all the things he, and the world, has learned to achieve via the phone over this lockdown, including a short film shot with 11 other actors.

You can read the full blog here below:

Smartphone: By Amitabh Bachchan

In the 90’s on a private visit to the BigApple; the city that never sleeps – NYC, New York USA – when the mobile was in its early prevalence, but not in its supreme, the Contact list had an ‘h’ after the name ..

The ‘h’ was for ‘hand’.. the hand phone .. the mobile .. it went wherever your hand went ..

In the times of the present that ‘h’ has lost its importance .. it’s understood .. the 10 digits that follow after .. more likely the ‘h’ needs replacement .. it should be an ‘s’ .. !!

‘s’.. the smart phone !!

Or better still a ‘W’ .. ‘W’ for the ‘world’ .. that is what it has become .. the world .. the world in your hand!

Earlier you left home and never forgot to carry your wallet, your keys of the house, the car, the office wherever .. you leave wherever you are sitting today to move and the hand goes to the ‘W’ instantly ..

A world without that smart phone is an improbability today and never has its value been evaluated more than in the world wide CoViD 19 crisis!

Communication has redefined itself .. it’s not about sitting around with the family or a group of friends in a room over a cup of coffee .. it’s about sitting around in a room with a cup of coffee with friends .. BUT not together yet together .. that is the marvel of the ‘smarty’ ..

Shoot a film with 12 artists in different parts of the world making it look as though they were all in one room, was a unique idea and a unique exercise .. everything was controlled conveyed communicated and composed with the ‘smart’ ..

Did a poem recitation to music and visual. No sweat. The smart mobile did it all. Sat in front of it and recorded the verse. Sent it through the smart to music composer. Went on to a Con Call with the music partner and the recordist, all in different parts of the city and all at home .. got a final mix of the track, shot the visual and sent it back to the edit for the patch .. got back the final and on to the social media outlets within seconds .. DONE ..

All of it with the latest and most sacred ‘invention’ of the modern world, after the invention of the ‘wheel’ ..

The Smart Mobile ..

What ever will we do without it .. or rather .. how in hell did we ever do without it..

The short film he is talking about, you can see it here:

How much more attached have you become to your smartphone over the lockdown? Let us know!