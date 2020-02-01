An Android smartwatch more powerful than the iPhone 7? It’s possible

tech

A smartphone, made smaller and strapped on your wrist. That is basically what the TicWris Max smartwatch is and the concept is getting popular in Asia.

Being sold for $149.99 on Gearbest’s flash sale right now, the TicWris Max has some interesting features for those who work outdoors thanks to its 4G connectivity and IP67 waterproof rating. While you cannot swim with it, it should survive a shower.

The TicWris Max comes with a quad-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 2,880mAh battery and an 8MP front-facing camera that pulls off face ID as well. That’s almost everything a smartphone can do, except the back camera shenanigans.

The form factor is unwieldy but the TicWris can attract an audience because for one it looks very different from all other smartwatches out there and it crams in a whole lot of technology in a (relatively) tiny form. The TicWris also comes with 4G support, something almost all smartphones have these days.

If that wasn’t enough, the TicWris runs on Android 7.1.1, has built-in GPS, Wi-Fi and can even tell the time on its 640x480-pixel 2.86-inch display. And you can make phone calls as well, without needing a separate device.

However, there is no microSD card slot, NFC or USB support for file transfer.

The TicWris weighs 153g, which makes it heavier than all other smartwatches we know of and that means that your wrist will tire out over the day.

For now, the smartwatch is only available in China and it’s going to be at least a month before it hits US or UK. And you might have to pay a tax either directly or through courier.