e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / An Android smartwatch more powerful than the iPhone 7? It’s possible

An Android smartwatch more powerful than the iPhone 7? It’s possible

Basically a smartwatch on your wrist. And it’s waterproof

tech Updated: Feb 01, 2020 13:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
A smartphone, made smaller and strapped on your wrist. That is basically what the TicWris Max smartwatch is and the concept is getting popular in Asia.
A smartphone, made smaller and strapped on your wrist. That is basically what the TicWris Max smartwatch is and the concept is getting popular in Asia. (Gearbest)
         

A smartphone, made smaller and strapped on your wrist. That is basically what the TicWris Max smartwatch is and the concept is getting popular in Asia.

Being sold for $149.99 on Gearbest’s flash sale right now, the TicWris Max has some interesting features for those who work outdoors thanks to its 4G connectivity and IP67 waterproof rating. While you cannot swim with it, it should survive a shower.

Also Read: Puma launches its first smartwatch in India: Here are the specs, price

The TicWris Max comes with a quad-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 2,880mAh battery and an 8MP front-facing camera that pulls off face ID as well. That’s almost everything a smartphone can do, except the back camera shenanigans.

The form factor is unwieldy but the TicWris can attract an audience because for one it looks very different from all other smartwatches out there and it crams in a whole lot of technology in a (relatively) tiny form. The TicWris also comes with 4G support, something almost all smartphones have these days.

Also Read: Oppo’s first smartwatch looks exactly like the Apple Watch

If that wasn’t enough, the TicWris runs on Android 7.1.1, has built-in GPS, Wi-Fi and can even tell the time on its 640x480-pixel 2.86-inch display. And you can make phone calls as well, without needing a separate device.

However, there is no microSD card slot, NFC or USB support for file transfer.

The TicWris weighs 153g, which makes it heavier than all other smartwatches we know of and that means that your wrist will tire out over the day.

For now, the smartwatch is only available in China and it’s going to be at least a month before it hits US or UK. And you might have to pay a tax either directly or through courier.

tags
top news
Analysis of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2020
Analysis of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2020
Akshay Thakur, 3rd Delhi gang rape convict, sends mercy plea to President
Akshay Thakur, 3rd Delhi gang rape convict, sends mercy plea to President
324 Indians evacuated from Wuhan to Delhi moved to 2 quarantine facilities
324 Indians evacuated from Wuhan to Delhi moved to 2 quarantine facilities
Sitharaman pays homage to Jaitley, says ‘GST most historic reform’
Sitharaman pays homage to Jaitley, says ‘GST most historic reform’
Bengal man found living with wife’s decomposed body for three days
Bengal man found living with wife’s decomposed body for three days
Design sketches of Hyundai Creta 2020 revealed, launch at Auto Expo
Design sketches of Hyundai Creta 2020 revealed, launch at Auto Expo
Vijay Mallya phoned lobbyist aide, asked for help to ‘manage his case’: ED
Vijay Mallya phoned lobbyist aide, asked for help to ‘manage his case’: ED
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech