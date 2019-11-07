e-paper
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo makes bold prediction about Apple iPhone SE 2

Apple revised its pricing strategy with iPhone 11 series. It is now looking to gain more users with iPhone SE 2, rumoured to launch early next year.

tech Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:54 IST
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
iPhone SE 2 is rumoured to launch next year(Apple )
         

Apple is expected to launch the second-generation iPhone SE sometime in March next year. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who has been revealing details about the iPhone SE 2 has made another prediction for the upcoming devie. Kuo said that the iPhone maker will ship at least 20 million iPhone SE 2 units in 2020, following the device’s launch in the first half of the year.

If all goes well for Apple, Kuo also offers an optimistic prediction of up to 30 million units due to potential popularity of the device, according to an Apple Insider report. The report further details that the iPhone SE 2 will use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11’s version. This will benefit multiple iPhone suppliers, including Pending Holdings, Xinxing, and AT&S, even though the SLP will be a less expensive component than the one used in the iPhone 11 series of devices.

Kuo expects the device to look similar to the iPhone 8 and believes it will be a popular upgrade option for existing iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S owners. Unlike the new iPhones, the iPhone SE 2 is said to feature the Touch ID button. Design elements will be reminiscent of the older iPhones but under the hood the iPhone SE 2 will be a powerful one.

Kuo had earlier said, the phone would have an A13 chip, also being used in iPhone 11, along with 3GB RAM and could start selling at $399. The phone will have three colour options such as silver, space grey and red.

(With inputs from HT Correspondent)

