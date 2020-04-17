e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update rolls out to Samsung Galaxy A30s: Here’s what has changed

Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update rolls out to Samsung Galaxy A30s: Here’s what has changed

Reports suggest that Galaxy A30s has started receiving Android 10 with OneUI 2.0. The update brings the security patch level to March 2020 and firmware version to A307FNXXU2BTD1.

tech Updated: Apr 17, 2020 20:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo(REUTERS)
         

Looks like Samsung is on a spree these days when it comes to rolling out OS updates to smartphones. The firm recently updated the Galaxy S10 Lite with OneUI 2.1 and is already working on bringing the same OS version to Galaxy Note 9. Now, reports suggest that Galaxy A30s has started receiving Android 10 with OneUI 2.0. The update brings the security patch level to March 2020 and firmware version to A307FNXXU2BTD1.

As per reports, the update has been spotted rolling out to devices in Afghanistan, Iraq, Laos, Libya, Malaysia, the Philippines, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and the UAE. It will probably reach other regions soon.

As for the OS update, the package weighs 1.5GB as shown in the screenshot shared by one of the Galaxy A30s users (via Piunikaweb). If you are in one of the aforementioned regions and have not received the OTA update, you can check for it by navigating through the Settings app > Software update and tapping download.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s Android 10-based OneUI 2.1 is being worked upon

With OneUI 2.0 you get new features like Google’s UI navigation gestures, enhanced Dark Mode, more granular permissions, overhauled UI, better animations and tweaked icons among others. In addition, you get smart replies to messages, dynamic text colour based on the handset’s wallpaper and more.

As compared to OneUI, the OneUI 2 is a more polished version with minor tweaks that make it easier to focus on the task at hand. This was formally introduced in October last year. The tweaks also make the UI easy on the eyes.

top news
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
‘Community transmission threat looms, no crowding in markets’: Bengal CM
‘Community transmission threat looms, no crowding in markets’: Bengal CM
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

tech