Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update rolls out to Samsung Galaxy A30s: Here’s what has changed

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 20:46 IST

Looks like Samsung is on a spree these days when it comes to rolling out OS updates to smartphones. The firm recently updated the Galaxy S10 Lite with OneUI 2.1 and is already working on bringing the same OS version to Galaxy Note 9. Now, reports suggest that Galaxy A30s has started receiving Android 10 with OneUI 2.0. The update brings the security patch level to March 2020 and firmware version to A307FNXXU2BTD1.

As per reports, the update has been spotted rolling out to devices in Afghanistan, Iraq, Laos, Libya, Malaysia, the Philippines, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and the UAE. It will probably reach other regions soon.

As for the OS update, the package weighs 1.5GB as shown in the screenshot shared by one of the Galaxy A30s users (via Piunikaweb). If you are in one of the aforementioned regions and have not received the OTA update, you can check for it by navigating through the Settings app > Software update and tapping download.

With OneUI 2.0 you get new features like Google’s UI navigation gestures, enhanced Dark Mode, more granular permissions, overhauled UI, better animations and tweaked icons among others. In addition, you get smart replies to messages, dynamic text colour based on the handset’s wallpaper and more.

As compared to OneUI, the OneUI 2 is a more polished version with minor tweaks that make it easier to focus on the task at hand. This was formally introduced in October last year. The tweaks also make the UI easy on the eyes.