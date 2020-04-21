e-paper
Android 10 bug freezes the entire UI on select Google Pixel and other smartphones

tech Updated: Apr 21, 2020 13:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Some Android 10 smartphone users are reportedly facing UI freeze issues on their smartphones made by different OEMs. These are even being faced by those using Google’s own Pixel smartphones as well. As spotted by Android Police, when an app freezes, it locks the entire UI, disabling functions like pressing the home button to minimize the app or even swiping down the notification tray if you want to escape using that method. However, Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 smartphones that have a physical fingerprint sensor can still show the notification panel when swiped on it from top to bottom.

While majority of the cases are related to Google Pixels and the stock home screen launcher, some OnePlus and Xiaomi users are facing it too. Some of them were using Nova Launcher and Action Launcher as well. The apps that are freezing and are locking the UI include Amazon, Twitter, YouTube, YouTube Music and Play Store.

There are a few cases wherein users with handsets running Android 11 developer preview are facing the same issue. Google is yet to give a statement on this.

Meanwhile, Google has released its Android 11 Developer Preview 2.1 update with multiple fixes. It fixes “an issue where a crash would occur when long pressing to select an element within the recent apps overview,” according to the changelog. The update also fixes “an issue where the status bar could crash in the background if its components weren’t all initialized yet,” it added.

The Preview is available on select handsets including Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL.

