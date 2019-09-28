e-paper
Android 10 Go edition update confirmed for these Nokia phones

Shortly after the release of Android 10 Go edition, HMD Global announced its lineup of Nokia Android Go phones would get the latest OS update.

tech Updated: Sep 28, 2019 17:12 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Nokia 1 confirmed to receive Android 10 Go update.
Nokia 1 confirmed to receive Android 10 Go update.(Nokia)
         

HMD Global, the company behind Nokia, on Friday confirmed the Android 10 Go edition update for its entry-level smartphones.

HMD Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas confirmed on Twitter that the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 1 would be getting the Android 10 Go edition update.

“Entry-level smartphone experience should not be a compromise. #Google proves it with new #Android 10 Go edition offering rich experiences with even better memory mgmt, performance and security. We are working to bring them first on #Nokia smartphones,” he wrote.

The Nokia 1 Plus which was launched in India running Android Pie Go edition will get the update in Q1 2020. Nokia 1 which was launch in March 2018, will also get the update in Q2 2020.

Meanwhile, the Android 10 Go Edition update will roll out for Nokia 2.1 in Q2 2020.

Android 10 Go edition will let users switch between apps 10 per cent faster. It also has a new form of encryption, built by Google for entry-level smartphones.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 16:59 IST

