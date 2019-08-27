Android 10 roll-out on September 3, Google Pixel phones to get the update first

tech

Aug 27, 2019

The next version of Android, called Android 10, is expected to release on Pixel smartphones on September 3.

Android 10 update would not only be available on Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones but also on Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones, Phone Arena reported on Monday.

Google is expected to refresh its Pixel series with two new offerings -- Pixel 4 and 4 XL -- later in October.

The Pixel 4 device may come with a square camera module at the back which will house a dual rear camera setup.

The speculations suggest that the phone would either have an in-display fingerprint sensor or a 3D face unlock module at the front or both.

Breaking the 10-year history of naming Android releases after desserts, Google last week announced it had officially named the next version as just Android 10.

