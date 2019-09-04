Android 10 rolls out: Here are top things to know about the latest OS

tech

Android 10 is here. Google’s latest iteration of the Android mobile operating system is now available for select handsets. The stable version of Android 10 is now being rolling out for Google’s Pixel smartphones. Xiaomi has become of the first non-Google smartphone companies to roll out Android 10. The company is offering Android 10 for Redmi K20 Pro users in India and China.

Android 10, erstwhile known as Android Q, comes with a range of new features including Dark Mode, new UI, and privacy features. Let’s take a look at the top five features of Android 10.

Dark Mode & UI updates

One of the biggest highlights of Android 10 is system-wide Dark Mode. The feature allows you to change the theme of your entire phone or select Google apps such as Calendar or Photos. Google says the dark mode is good for your eyes and even helps save battery.

Google is also embracing new gesture-based navigation feature for modern edge-to-edge screens. For instance, you can swipe up to go to the home screen. With the latest Android update, Google is now phasing out button-based navigation on smartphones.

Other new UI changes include a smart reply which suggests actions, which makes it easier for users to open a link in the related app without needing to copy and paste.

#Android10 is here 🎉 and ready to help. Full of new and familiar features, Android is more inclusive, accessible and safer than ever. pic.twitter.com/uszOlbGm6P — Android (@Android) September 3, 2019

Privacy

With Android 10, users can now choose to share location data with apps only when they’re using them – similar to Apple’s iOS 13 and iOS 12. Google will keep reminding you when an application is actively accessing your location data in the background.

For those who want less targeted ads, Android 10 now offers a revamped privacy section under Settings. Here, users can find tools to control Web & App Activity and Ad Settings.

Google is also making it easier for users to download the latest security and privacy fixes. Instead of updating the entire OS, Android 10 users will get small-sized fixes whenever they’re available. This will be part of the Google Play system updates.

Digital Wellbeing

Google introduced Digital Wellbeing with Android 9 Pie update. The latest Android 10 update brings more new features such as allowing users to set daily screen time limits and even time limits for specific applications. Users can also now silent notifications so that they don’t appear on your lock screen.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 10:01 IST