Android 10: Top features of Google’s new operating system

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 16:57 IST

Google rolled out Android 10 back on September 3 this year for a few of its devices, including the new Pixel phones. The new Android 10, earlier known as Android Q, is the tenth major release and the 17th version of the Android mobile operating system, preceded by Android 9.0 Pie.

The latest iteration of Android comes with a range of new and interesting features, which haven’t been available to Android users so far. If you haven’t upgraded to the new Android 10, or bought a device that supports the latest OS, here is why you need to consider opting for it.

What’s new with Android 10

The latest OS by Google, Android 10, is bundled with a number of interesting features. Here are some of them:

1. Live Caption: The new update automatically adds caption to the media playing on your phone. Interestingly, you do not need Wi-Fi or cell phone data for the same. The Live Caption will be available in videos, podcasts, audio messages and recorded videos.

2. Smart Reply: Most of the Gmail users might understand what ‘Smart Reply’ feature is. In Android 10, you get more than just suggested responses to your messages. It also recommends actions, and works in messaging apps like Signal.

3. Sound Amplifier: Sound Amplifier helps in boosting the sound, filter the background noise, and fine tune the sound.

4. Gesture Navigation: Now, navigation has been made easy with the new Android 10. You can help gestures to use your phone, including swipe, pull, go backward/ forward and others.

5. Dark Theme: Now available in most of the major OS updates, Dark Theme is also one of the features of Android 10. The feature not only protects the eyes, but saves the battery usage.

6. Foldable Support: Android 10 allows for the folding of the phone. Interestingly, it is the only operating system which supports both the foldable and unfoldable phones.

7. Data Privacy: A must-have feature, Android gives its user the control of their privacy. The new OS has smarter controls that let the user decide how and when data on the device is shared.

8. Security Updates: The new OS also makes sure that users get regular security updates. With Google Play system updates, important Security and Privacy fixes can now be sent directly to your phone.

9. Digital Wellbeing: It also has something in store for digital wellbeing. Android 10 gives you the tools to find the balance, and customize it accordingly.

10. Focus mode: We always wish to ward off distractions. Android 10 allows you to do that by bringing in the new Focus mode. This lets you select apps to pause temporarily that cause distractions.

11. Family Link: If you are always worried about your family members and the way they use mobile phones, fret not. You can set screen time limits, view app activity, manage apps and content restrictions, and see where they are.