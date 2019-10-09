Android 10 update for Nokia 8.1 starts rolling out

tech

In line with HMD Global’s timeline, the company has rolled out Android 10 update for its first Nokia smartphone. Nokia 8.1 users can now download the stable version of Android 10. Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 9 Pureview are also in the pipeline to receive Android 10 update this year.

The staged rollout of Android 10 for Nokia 8.1 starts today and users globally will receive it. Nokia 8.1 users should be notified of the Android 10 update whenever it rolls out. Alternatively users can manuall check for Android 10 through the settings menu. The new update brings all the Android 10 goodies like dark theme, privacy controls and upgraded gestures.

Android 10 also brings ‘Smart Reply’ feature which suggests replies through emojis, directions on Google Maps and more. The updated privacy controls on Android 10 alert users of location sharing through pop-up notifications. There’s ‘Focus Mode’ too which pauses select apps temporarily. Nokia 8.1 users will also be able to use the new ‘Family Link’ feature for Digital Wellbeing.

Nokia 8.1 is available in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999. The smartphone features a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. For photography Nokia 8.1 sports a dual-camera setup of 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel ZEISS optics. There’s a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

Connectivity options on the Nokia 8.1 include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 3,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Nokia 8.1 launched with Android 9 Pie and runs on Google’s Android One programme.

