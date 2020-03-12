e-paper
Android 10 update for Nokia smartphones pushed back due to coronavirus

HMD Global has announced its new and updated Android 10 roadmap for Nokia smartphones.

tech Updated: Mar 12, 2020 15:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Nokia smatphones still on track for Android 10 update.
Nokia smatphones still on track for Android 10 update.(Nokia)
         

The coronavirus pandemic is leaving an impact on major industries around the world. It has now taken an effect on the Android 10 roadmap for Nokia smartphones which will now roll out in the second quarter this year.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of HMD Global announced the update on the Android 10 roadmap on Twitter. Along with pushing the updates the Android 10 roadmap also includes more Nokia phones. In the first quarter this year only the Nokia 2.2 will receive the Android 10 update.

 

The number will jump to 13 in Q2 2020 for the Android 10 update. The lineup includes the Nokia 2.3, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 1. Rest of the Nokia phones will receive the Android 10 update in the third quarter this year. These include the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 9 PureView.

Google rolled out Android 10 last September with Pixel phones getting it first. Nokia smartphones are usually one of the first non-Pixel phones to receive the latest Android OS update and even in the budget segment. Despite a pushback in the timeline, Nokia phones are still on track to receive the Android 10 update.

New Nokia smartphones are also coming soon. HMD Global has scheduled an event for March 18 where it is expected to launch the Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 1 smartphones.

