Android 10 update for Xiaomi Mi A3 rolled back, again

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 10:57 IST

Mi A3 is the third-generation Android One-based from Xiaomi. The platform means not only vanilla Android experience but timely security and software updates as well. Xiaomi’s Mi A3 is becoming a rare exception as it is yet to get the Android 10 stable version.

Xiaomi recently rolled out the stable Android 10 update for Mi A3 users, only to withdraw it later. It’s worth noting that Xiaomi has tried to deliver the Android 10 update as many as three times so far. Each time, it had to withdraw the update for one reason or another.

According to Gizmochina, Xiaomi rolled back the latest update due to some bugs. The new update is also supposed to include the latest April 2020 Security patch. Some of the known issues on Mi A3 are random reboots, battery drains, issues with fingerprint sensor, lag in UI, and performance issues. The website cautions that not all Mi A3 may be facing these issues.

Xiaomi Mi A3 is currently stuck to the Android Pie (Android 9) version which launched in 2018.

A quick recap of Mi A3 specs: The third-gen Android One phone from Xiaomi has a 6.88-inch full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. It runs on a 4,030mAh and supports 18W charging.

The phone has three rear cameras including 48-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX586), 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor (119-degree field of view), and 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.