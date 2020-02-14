Android 11: Google makes a mistake, reveals next major Android OS version

tech

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 18:23 IST

Android 11 is not a secret anymore. Google executives have already unveiled it a couple of times in the past. But this time the company dropped a major hint that Android 11 exists, by briefly publishing the Android 11 Developer Preview page on its website. Although the web page has been pulled up, Android Police was able to take a screenshot. The page clearly mentions ‘Android 11 Developer Preview’ followed by a short description:

“Get your apps ready for Android 11, with stronger protections for user privacy, new ways to engage users, extended support for foldables, Vulkan extension and more! Try it today on any Pixel device!”

Android 11 Developer Page ( Andriod Police )

Although there’s no substantial information mentioned on the page except for the ‘Android 11 Developer Preview’ title, one of the nuggets that is discovered in the description is the mention of ‘any Pixel device!’ in the end. The news website assumes that this phrase, along with references to privacy, foldables and Vulkan might just be holdovers from Android Q. This indirectly could mean that the arrival of the developer preview is imminent. But the bigger question here is ‘When?’

Usually, Google reveals the developer preview of the upcoming Android OS version around the month of March. However, arriving in February will be way ahead of its time. But on the other hand, it might also be the case that someone in Google may have mistakenly flipped the switch.

Talking about OSes by Google, recently the firm trademarked ‘Pigweed OS’ moniker. It is not for sure exactly what the OS will bring to the table but rumours are it might just be the new name of the ‘Fuchsia OS’ about which Google has talked several times in the past.

One of the theories on the web is that the ‘Pigweed OS’ is related to Chrome OS.