Android 11 hidden code reveals Google Pixel 5 will support reverse wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging on the Pixel 5 could carry the name “Battery Share’ according to hidden codes in Android 11.

Feb 20, 2020
Google is expected to launch three mid-range phones this year, one of which could be the Pixel 5.
Google is expected to launch three mid-range phones this year, one of which could be the Pixel 5.(AP)
         

Google released the first developer preview for Android 11 earlier today. Google also unveiled the new features that will arrive with Android 11 later this year. A new discovery on Android 11 has now revealed that the Pixel 5 will support reverse wireless charging.

Hidden in the Android 11 system log was a new activity called “Battery Share” as spotted by XDA Developers. This was buried in ‘SettingsGoogle’ which is the ‘Settings’ app used by Pixel phones. The feature name is itself indicative of the wireless charging feature but the strings reveal more – “your phone’s battery will run out faster when using battery share. Battery share works with compatible ear buds, watches, phones, and more.”

There’s no explicit mention of wireless charging but it’s quite understandable. Google’s Pixel phones starting from the Pixel 3 support wireless charging. Also, reverse wireless charging as seen on Samsung phones charges earbuds, smartwatches and other compatible phones. The same functionality is explained for the Pixel 5’s Battery Share feature. Pixel 5 is expected to wirelessly charge all Qi compatible devices.

XDA Developers also discovered the Pixel phone codename ‘Redfin’ which is expected to be one of the Pixel 5 phones. This was found in one of the strings for the Battery Share feature. It would be safe to say that the Pixel 5 which would be the next Pixel flagship will support reverse wireless charging. However, the Pixel 5 has so far been discovered to be a mid=-range phone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 processor. Google is working on two more mid-range phones codenamed ‘Sunfish’ and Bramble’.

