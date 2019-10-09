Android co-founder Andy Rubin’s Essential reveals ‘Gem’ phone with completely new design

tech

Essential, led by Android co-founder Andy Rubin, on Wednesday showcased prototypes of what could be the next design standard for phones. Dubbed as GEM, these smartphones have unique slender design. The screen is rather tall than wide, almost half of width of current brick-like large screen phones.

The phones are seen with new UI optimised to make most of the new full screen. The UI gives access to multiple apps simultaneously. The screen design allows bigger real estate to these multi-tasking applications.

Another hardware innovation is the floating colors design. Called ColorShift, the rear panel changes colors when you look at it from different angles. The panel is quite different from the usual reflective panels we see on some of the premium and mid-range smartphones. There’s a cut out for camera on the top left corner but that’s pretty much similar to several punch-hole camera design.

Essential is expected to reveal more information about its prototype in the coming weeks. The company said it had “been working on a new device that’s now in early testing with our team outside the lab. We look forward to sharing more in the near future.”

GEM Colorshift material pic.twitter.com/QJStoiDleH — Andy Rubin (@Arubin) October 8, 2019

Even as Essential’s new phone is far away from an official launch, but the new prototypes are certainly unique. The industry is likely to give a good look at the feasibility of the design. It may be recalled Essential was the first company to launch a notched Essential Phone, long before Apple iPhone X made the design mainstream.

Andy Rubin’s Essential has had a rocky start since its inception. While the co-founder was caught in multiple controversies, Essential had to cut employees and abandon plans for next gen Essential Phone 2 owing to cash crunch. The company, however, seems to be back on track. Interestingly enough, Essential is looking to expand its footprints to India. The company recently posted job openings for designers and engineers in Bengaluru.

