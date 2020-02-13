e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Android creator Andy Rubin’s Essential is shutting down

Android creator Andy Rubin’s Essential is shutting down

Rubin founded Essential after leading Google’s Android mobile software business for years. He left the internet giant in 2014.

tech Updated: Feb 13, 2020 08:21 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Andy Rubin left Google in 2014.
Andy Rubin left Google in 2014.(Bloomberg)
         

Essential Products Inc, a smartphone startup founded by Android creator Andy Rubin, has shut down.

The company said it “made the difficult decision to cease operations.” Essential took its Project GEM phone, with a miniature screen and new software platform, as far as it could and sees “no clear path to deliver it to customers,” according to a blog post on Wednesday.

Rubin founded Essential after leading Google’s Android mobile software business for years. He left the internet giant in 2014 after an employee accused him of sexual misconduct. Google investigated, found the allegation credible and asked him to resign, but also gave him a $90 million exit package. That inspired protests by thousands of Google employees and at least one lawsuit against the company. Rubin has denied wrongdoing.

Essential raised more than $300 million from firms including Redpoint Ventures, Altimeter Capital, Tencent Holdings Ltd and Foxconn Technology Group. Rubin’s startup incubator Playground Global was also a backer.

The startup was one of the first companies to use a full-screen design for smartphones, a trend that technology giants including Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co followed. Essential devices didn’t sell well early on and it cut jobs and put itself up for sale.

tags
top news
Can parties deny ticket to people with criminal background? SC to decide
Can parties deny ticket to people with criminal background? SC to decide
Assembly 2020 done, AAP now prepares poll plan for MCD 2022
Assembly 2020 done, AAP now prepares poll plan for MCD 2022
Punjab cops seek Indian Air Force’s help to counter UAVs
Punjab cops seek Indian Air Force’s help to counter UAVs
Tug of war likely among Maharashtra coalition partners over Rajya Sabha seat
Tug of war likely among Maharashtra coalition partners over Rajya Sabha seat
Why AAP performs differently in Lok Sabha and assembly elections
Why AAP performs differently in Lok Sabha and assembly elections
Jeff Bezos sets record with $165 million Beverly Hills home purchase
Jeff Bezos sets record with $165 million Beverly Hills home purchase
Pakistani man thrashed by first wife at third wedding: Report
Pakistani man thrashed by first wife at third wedding: Report
Mobile World Congress cancelled amidst coronavirus fears
Mobile World Congress cancelled amidst coronavirus fears
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech