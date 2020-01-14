Android doesn’t have AirDrop, but here are your best alternatives

AirDrop is Apple’s file sharing feature. Even though it is a convenient feature, its biggest drawback is the fact that it is only usable among iPhones, iPads or iPods.

Imagine a scenario where you need to send some important documents to a friend or colleague, AirDrop is perhaps the most convenient way of doing so. However, Android does not have an Airdrop feature. So, you need something else.

Here are 5 apps which are similar to Apple’s AirDrop

SHAREit: The go-to choice for wireless file sharing, it works by creating an invisible hotspot and then transferring the file by using the same. Users need to search for the receivers’ Wi-Fi network, SHAREit offers a QR scanning method that can be used to send files to PC. It is available on Windows, iOS, Android and macOS.

Xender: Xender can transfer and share any type of files from photos, documents, music, videos, even apps without mobile data usage. It also supports cross-platform file transfer and sharing between Android and iOS, and to PC/MAC as well.

Send Anywhere: This app needs a one-time 6-digit key for an easy file transfer and can send files without using data or the internet. It has easy link sharing via all social media and Messenger apps. Unlike other cloud-based apps, Send Anywhere allows users to share as many files as they want and works seamlessly on Android, iOS, Linux, Chrome, and Windows OS.

Instashare: Available on Android, iOS, OS X and Windows desktop, Instashare can share files through a drag and drop feature. It detects devices in a specified range and after confirmation transfers files between devices.

Zapya: While it was started as a peer-to-peer file sharing app for the Chinese market, it is now available across India, Myanmar and Pakistan. It can be used across multiple operating systems. Zapya is not only free to use, but it also supports 20 languages.