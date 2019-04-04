Google Android Q Beta 2 launched with focus on privacy and optimisation for foldable phones

Google recently introduced Android Q beta software for users. The early version of Android’s next iteration is said to bring a slew of new features and improvements. Ahead of the I/O developer conference, Google has launched Android Q Beta 2 update.

The latest Android Q beta update focuses on privacy, improved interface, and optimisation for next-generation foldable phones. The latest update is available for all Pixel devices including Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL. To download and install the Android Q beta, interested Google Pixel users can enroll on the official Android Beta page. After signing up check for the updates by visiting Settings > System > Advanced > System updates.

Android Q Beta 2 update: Top features

Privacy

Android Q brings a new Privacy section in the settings application. The section acts as single dashboard for monitoring all the permissions apps have on your device. Under the hood, Google is making it difficult for apps to access users’ private content.

“With Scoped Storage, apps can use their private sandbox without permission, but they need new permissions to access shared collections for photos, videos and audio. Apps using files in shared collections -- for example, photo and video galleries and pickers, media browsing, and document storage -- may behave differently under Scoped Storage,” wrote Google in a blog post.

Android Q also gives greater control to users on location data accessed by application. Similar to iOS, Android Q now gives users the option to give location data only when using a particular application.

Interface

Google has added support for bubbles which it describes as a new way for users to multitask and re-engage with applications. Bubbles essentially are like Messenger’s chat heads that appear on top of all applications.

Android Q will also bring an “undo” feature for apps mistakenly removed from home screen. It’s quite similar to Gmail’s “undo” button as it appears for some seconds to allow you to revert the move.

Foldable phones

The latest Android Q Beta 2 update also allows developers to build and optimise software for foldable phones. Google’s OS-level support for foldable phones will encourage more developers and OEMs to join the new form factor. Google’s last year’s Android Pie update pushed notch displays in similar fashion. For now, developers can run emulators for foldable screens.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 12:12 IST