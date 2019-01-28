Android Q: Google’s next OS update to feature Apple’s Face ID competitor

Although Android OEMs deliver face scanning-based authentication support, Android doesn’t offer any native hardware support. However, that may soon change.

Early testers at XDA Developers have discovered a hidden code in the next-gen Android Q that allows secure facial recognition hardware. The testers have spotted dozens of strings and multiple methods, classes, and fields related to facial recognition in the framework.

With the native hardware support for facial recognition, OEMs will not be required to customise the feature. In addition to authentication, the feature is likely to also support payment authorisation and app sign in.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 15:36 IST