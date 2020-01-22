Android users shouldn’t download the latest Twitter update, here’s why

tech

The latest Twitter update for Android is causing the app to crash for users. Twitter has acknowledged the problem and has advised Android users to not update to the latest version of the app.

This was first spotted by Android Police where users started reporting crashes of their Twitter app after updating to the latest version 8.28 from the Play Store. Following this, Twitter Support confirmed the bug and said it is investigating the problem. Twitter users on Android who downloaded the update experienced it crashing immediately after opening the app.

“We’re investigating a problem with the latest version of our Android app that causes it to crash immediately once it’s opened. If you use Twitter for Android, we suggest not updating it until we let you know it’s fixed. Sorry for the inconvenience!” Twitter Support said.

Twitter users on Android who haven’t downloaded the latest update yet should wait till the bug is fixed. Users should also stop auto-update for Twitter on the Play Store by disabling the feature. Android Police also suggests two solutions for users who are already on the latest Twitter version.

Users can clear the app’s data and cache by going to Settings > App Info > Storage and Cache. Another fix for users who are too impatient to wait for a fix can download the APK file of Twitter v8.24.1. This isn’t recommended though as APK files are buggy and unsafe as well. Twitter is yet to roll out a fix for the Android bug so it’s best to wait for now.