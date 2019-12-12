Angry Birds, the popular mobile game, turns 10 years old

tech

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 11:22 IST

Angry Birds, the mobile game that features multi-coloured birds being flung across the screen, has turned 10. The game became immensely popular and broadened its fan base soon after it was launched on December 11, 2009.

Even 10 years later the popularity of the game refuses to wane. Taking to Twitter, Angry Birds shared a video of its journey, and captioned it, “It’s our 10th anniversary! Take a look back at all of the highlights from the last decade and see all of the games, animations, stunts, name drops, collaborations, and more that have made Angry Birds a household name all over the globe!”

According to Angry Birds 9, the game has been downloaded over 4.5 million times since its launch and is being played all across the world. The makers claim that Angry Birds has been downloaded even in Antarctica and is the only game to be played in space at the International Space Station (ISS).

Angry Birds, a physics-based puzzle game, has received several updates and addition over the years. In 2011, the game franchisee collaborated with the animated film Rio for a video game which saw them rescuing exotic birds trapped in cages or defeating the cockatoo Nigel’s marmosets.

In 2014, Angry Birds collaborated with EPIC RPG (role playing game) to come up with Angry Birds EPIC. In 2016, Angry Birds was made into a movie, which was received well in the box office. It was the first movie to be based on a mobile game.

Angry Birds 2 has recently asked players to extend their support for UNICEF’s Education in Emergencies fund by popping as many pigs as they could throughout November. After the game event, Angry Birds’ developer Rovio would make a USD 100,000 (Rs 70.67 lakh) contribution to the UNICEF to support educate children in conflict zones and other emergencies across the globe.