e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Angry gamers sign petition to change Sony PlayStation Plus May 2020 games

Angry gamers sign petition to change Sony PlayStation Plus May 2020 games

Also seen is that the petition is aimed at Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

tech Updated: May 03, 2020 13:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The petition on Change.org is titled ‘Change PS Plus May 2020’ and has almost 6,500 backers at the time of writing.
The petition on Change.org is titled ‘Change PS Plus May 2020’ and has almost 6,500 backers at the time of writing. (Sony)
         

A couple of days ago, Sony updated its free to play title list for PlayStation Plus subscribers for the month of May with Cities Skylines PlayStation 4 Edition and Farming Simulator 19. But it looks like the gamers are not happy with the options. So, thousands of them signed a petition, asking Sony to change these titles. The ‘Change PS Plus May 2020’ petition on Change.org has almost 6,500 backers at the time of writing.

The petition states the two games as an ‘April Fool’s joke’. “After the much anticipated leak surrounding Dark souls remastered and Dying light 1,000’s of playstation enthusiasts was pumped and hyped looking forward to the best PS Plus lineup in a long time only to be left dumbfounded and forlorn with what seems like a late April fool’s joke in the form of Farming simulator 19 and some rip-off of sim city,” states the petition.

Also read: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer is finally here: We have Vikings this time

Also seen is that the petition is aimed at Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. “Then we will clap for you Jim Ryan @SonyPlaystation. Until then we will remain saddened, left out and let down, in a lock down quarantine nightmare simply growing CORN!” added the petition.

Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition lets gamers develop a small community into a megacity. This means taking smart decisions that lead to in-game economy growth and more. The Farming Simulator 19, as the name suggests, is a simulator game that gives gamers a chance to tackle more sedate livelihood. Developed by GIANT, the simulation title lets you maintain a homestead, harvest crops, raise livestock and more.

If you are one of those who don’t find these two titles impressive enough, you still have until May 4 to download April 2020 PS Plus games. The titles included are Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and DiRT Rally 2.0.

top news
Hostages, gunfight, assault teams: How the Handwara encounter ensued
Hostages, gunfight, assault teams: How the Handwara encounter ensued
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
Decorated colonel among 5 killed in J-K’s Handwara; 2 terrorists shot down
Decorated colonel among 5 killed in J-K’s Handwara; 2 terrorists shot down
CRPF headquarters in Delhi sealed after staff member found Covid-19 positive
CRPF headquarters in Delhi sealed after staff member found Covid-19 positive
It was a nightmare, just unreal: Rohit names 4 best pacers of the world
It was a nightmare, just unreal: Rohit names 4 best pacers of the world
Thought of committing suicide 3 times: India pacer Shami
Thought of committing suicide 3 times: India pacer Shami
Covid-19: PIB warns not to fall for this ‘yojna’ on social media
Covid-19: PIB warns not to fall for this ‘yojna’ on social media
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech