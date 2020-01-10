Annoyed by Chrome browser notifications? Google is going to remove them

tech

Most websites these days mean a whole bunch of pop-ups with notification requests. And if you ever make the mistake of agreeing to any of these notifications, your phone will keep buzzing. However, worry not, Google is all set to change that.

Google has finally accepted that these unwanted notifications are annoying and that they ruin the browsing experience and the company is working on removing notification requests in the next release of Chrome.

Google is working on a “quieter” UI for Chrome version 80, for mobile and desktop both. When the UI is presented to the user for the first time, it will be accompanied by a “dismissible in-product help dialog” that will explain the new feature.

On Chrome 80, users will be able to opt-in to the new UI manually in Settings. In addition, the quieter UI will be automatically enabled for users under two conditions: first, for users who typically block notification permission requests and second, on sites with very lowe opt in rates. The automated enrollment will be enabled gradually after the Chrome 80 release while we gather user and developer feedback,” Google wrote on the official blog.

Users can opt for quieter prompts or can disable it completely. To do this, the toggle ‘Sites can ask to send notifications’ must be enabled through Settings, Site Settings, Notifications and then you need to check on the box that reads ‘Use quieter messaging’.

This feature is being gradually rolled out to Canary, Dev and Beta channels and the final release of Chrome 80 will eventually get it. “Later in 2020 we plan to enable additional enforcement against abusive websites using web notifications for ads, malware or detective purposes,” Google explained.

Also, this system is ‘intuitive’ and if you have been repeatedly denying notifications across websites then the quieter UI will automatically get activated.