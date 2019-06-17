ANT Audio Wave 702 review

Brand: ANT Audio

Product: Wave 702

Key specifications: FREQUENCY RESPONSE 20-20KHz, MPEDANCE (OHM)

16Ω±15%, SENSITIVITIES (DB/MW) 90dB±3dB, CORD LENGTH 1.2 m, in-ear, 3.5mm

Rating: 2.5/5

Price: Rs 449-Rs 500 (varies)

ANT Audio has been around for quite some time. The company offers a wide range of audio products mostly focused on the budget segment. Its latest offering is ANT Audio Wave 702, which is available online for about Rs 500.

The in-ear headphone promises to deliver “explosive bass” and detailed mids and highs – something most of the audio enthusiasts prefer. After having used Realme Buds, bass enthusiasts can expect more and new earphones to deliver richer experience without costing a bomb.

Unlike Realme Buds, ANT Audio Wave 702 has a very basic look and feel. There’s no Kevlar cable or magnetic buds. The earphones come with a 1.2m flat copper wire which also features a multi-functional in-line button. The box comes with a few additional buds based on your preferences. Overall, Ant Audio Wave 702 doesn’t really have anything unique to offer in terms of design. But it’s comfortable to use and easy to manage.

As said earlier, ANT Audio Wave 702 promises ‘explosive bass’. During our usage, we didn’t find the bass to be over the top. It’s above average for its segment for sure, but there’s nothing ‘explosive’ about it. The earphones also tend to muffle sound on high volume. You can notice the loss in details in songs such as Blunt Blowin by lil Wayne. Trying out different genres of music you will notice Wave 702’s consistent audio output. Vocals are pretty sharp and clear in songs like Dekhte Dekhte by Atif Aslam. Treble, however, can be a bit harsh at times. Call quality is pretty much on par with what others offer in this segment.

Verdict

For its price, ANT Audio Wave 702 is just okay. Bass enthusiasts, however, can skip Wave 702. For about Rs 500, Realme Buds still looks like a good option.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 16:18 IST