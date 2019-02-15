Apex Legends: A beginner’s guide to the latest PUBG, Fortnite rival

Electronic Arts (EA) is aiming to reproduce the success of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) and Fortnite with its latest game, Apex Legends. Within seven days of its launch, Apex Legends has signed up 25 million gamers, a milestone Fortnite took about two weeks to accomplish.

So far, Apex Legends has received mostly positive reviews from experts and gamers alike. Reviewers, however, have pointed similarities with PUBG and Fortnite. Just like these two popular games, Apex Legends blends “The Hunger Games” movie trilogy and Microsoft’s successful Minecraft video game.

If you haven’t played Apex Legends yet and want to give it a shot, here’s everything you need to know about the new battle royale game.

Free-to-play but with in-app purchases

Apex Legends is a free-to-play video game for PCs. The game, however, comes with in-app purchases for extra content. For instance, Founder’s Pack is available for Rs 1,999 whereas 1,000 Apex Coins can be collected for Rs 699. The in-app purchases start at Rs 349 and go up to Rs 5,999.

The game is also available for Sony’s PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and Origin on PC.

System requirements

Apex Legends is a graphic intensive game and will push your PC to the limits. If you want seamless experience, your PC must have 64-bit Windows 7, AMD FX 4350 or Equivalent, Intel Core i3 6300 or Equivalent, 6GB - DDR3 at 1333 RAM, AMD Radeon HD 7730 graphics card, NVIDIA GeForce GT 640 graphics card, 11 Compatible video card or equivalent, minimum 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection, and 22GB of hard-drive space.

Recommended requirements include minimum 64-bit Windows 7, Ryzen 5 CPU or Equivalent, Intel Core i5 3570K or Equivalent, 8GB - DDR3 @1333 RAM, AMD Radeon R9 290, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970, 11 Compatible video card or equivalent, broadband connection and 22GB hard-drive space.

Apex Legends is quite similar to Fortnite, PUBG (EA)

Characters with extra abilities

Unlike Fortnite and PUBG, Apex Legends’ characters come with special abilities. Each character has own unique strength and abilities. The feature reminds you of the popular game Tekken which has similar unique characters. You can choose your “Legend” and create a team with characters which you think can help the game.

Similar to PUBG, Fortnite

Apex Legends is also a battle royale game which means you have to be the last man standing to win. Just like PUBG and Fortnite, you begin the game with a drop in a new location. You’re supposed to loot powerful weapons, collect armors and build hideouts as per your preference. EA will soon start seasons on Apex Legends which allow gamers to unlock new characters, collect new weapons and more.

Limited features

To play Apex Legends, you need to join a three-member team unlike other battle royale games where you can play solo as well. The game is expected to launch solo and duo modes for users very soon.

