Apex Legends: 5 things you need to know the new PUBG, Fortnite rival

Apex Legends is the new battle royale in town and it’s taking the gaming industry by storm.

The game, which competes with the likes of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) and Fortnite, has already clocked in 25 million players within just a week of its launch on February 4.

Apex Legends is probably EA’s fastest growing game at the moment. In comparison, Apex Legends registered 10 million players during the first three days of its launch, a feat Fortnite took two weeks to reach.

Inspired by Fortnite and other battle royal games, Apex Legends combines the “The Hunger Games” movie trilogy and “Minecraft” video game – a formula that’s evidently working for young and old gaming enthusiasts.

Here are five things you need to know about Apex Legends.

Apex Legends is available for consoles and PC. It is a free-to-play game on Sony’s PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and Origin on PC.

Apex Legends is a remake of Titanfall developed by Respawn Entertainment. Apex Legends is set in the same universe as Titanfall. The explosive growth of Apex Legends can be attributed to the existing fanbase of Titanfall.

Unlike PUBG and Fortnite, Apex Legends offers a set of characters for players to choose from. There are eight characters in Apex Legends like ‘Bangalore’ who is a professional soldier. Her abilities include smoke launcher, double time and rolling thunder. There’s ‘Bloodhound’ who’s a technological tracker and is considered on the greatest game hunters. You can check the full list here.

After choosing your ‘Legend’ character, you can team up with two more players and make a squad.

EA will start seasons on Apex Legends from March. Similar to Fortnite, Apex Legends players will get unlock new characters, get fresh weapons, and themed loot after completing seasons.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 12:27 IST