Apex Legends hits 50 million players, faster than Fortnite

Electronic Arts Inc. said 50 million players have signed up for its Apex Legends video game in the title’s first month, further evidence that the free game is tough competition for Epic Games Inc.’s Fortnite.

EA tweeted thanks to players Monday morning for the quick ascent to 50 million. The new Fortnite and PUBG rival, Apex Legends clocked in 25 million players within just a week of its launch on February 4. In comparison, Fortnite, also free in its popular battle-royale format, took four months to reach 40 million players and now has a registered base of more than 200 million. The battle royale game also said it registered 10 million players during the first three days of its launch.

Apex Legends is a free-to-play game on Sony’s PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and Origin on PC. Unlike Fortnite and PUBG, Apex Legends isn’t available on mobile as yet.

Apex Legends hit 50 Million players worldwide! We are humbled by all your support and can’t wait to show you what’s next. pic.twitter.com/QTDH57lfvB — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 4, 2019

EA introduced Apex Legends in early February as a remake of Titanfall developed by Respawn Entertainment. The game is set in the same universe as Titanfall, and its explosive growth can be attributed to the existing fanbase of Titanfall. In Apex Legends, users can choose among a set of eight characters like ‘Bangalore’ who is a professional soldier, and team up with two more players to make a squad.

With inputs from Bloomberg.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 15:51 IST