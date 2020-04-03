e-paper
Apple 11-inch, 12.9-inch iPad Pros use T2 security chip to enhance privacy

The technology works in the same way in latest 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPads when they are closed while using with a cover case. As soon as they are closed, the microphone gets disconnected.

Apr 03, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The technology works in the same way in latest 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPads when they are closed while using with a cover case. As soon as they are closed, the microphone gets disconnected.
The technology works in the same way in latest 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPads when they are closed while using with a cover case. As soon as they are closed, the microphone gets disconnected. (Apple)
         

Apple has apparently boosted the security of its latest iPad by introducing the same tech that it has been including in MacBooks. In case you didn’t know, in 2018 and later MacBook models when you close the lid physically, the microphone also disconnects in order to prevent eavesdropping by compromising the hardware. The tech is possible due to Apple’s T2 security chip. Now this feature has come to 2020 iPad Pro models.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, the technology works in the same way in latest 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPads when they are closed while using with a cover case. However, the accessory should be MFi compliant.

This feature has also been confirmed by Apple in its updated Platform Security document. “iPad models beginning in 2020 also feature the hardware microphone disconnect. When an MFI compliant case (including those sold by Apple) is attached to the iPad and closed, the microphone is disconnected in hardware, preventing microphone audio data being made available to any software—even with root or kernel privileges in iPadOS or in case the firmware is compromised,” states the particular section.

As we’ve mentioned before, Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro models also come with a LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) scanner. The LiDAR Scanner, along with pro cameras, motion sensors, pro performance, pro audio, the Liquid Retina display and Apple’s suite of apps arguably makes the new iPad Pro one of the preferable devices for augmented reality (AR).

For those unaware, the scanner measures the distance to surrounding objects up to 5 meters away and uses computer vision algorithms on the A12Z Bionic processor to create more intense AR experiences.

The LiDAR Scanner also improves the Measure app on iPads making it easier to calculate someone’s height and measure objects more accurately.

