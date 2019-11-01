Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro latest leak reveals an updated Touch ID

tech

Updated: Nov 01, 2019

A new image of the upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro has been leaked by macOS 10.15.1 Catalina with a discrete Touch ID sensor.

The image reveals a slight change to the positioning of the MacBook Pro’s Touch ID sensor. It now sits by itself at the top-right corner of the keyboard, split from the Touch Bar, the Cult of Mac reported recently.

This time the device is also expected to include a keyboard redesign this year, switching out the old butterfly keyboard mechanism for a scissors mechanism.

Production of the 16-inch MacBook Pro has reportedly already begun and it is likely to be designed by Apple’s pro product team.

As per the report, the 16-inch MacBook Pro may feature a 3072×1920 resolution display. Rumours suggest that the product will be powered by a refresh of Intel’s Coffee Lake-H mobile processor series.

Additionally, the iPhone maker is also expected to upgrade 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro high-end tablets this time. The A13 Bionic chip, debuting in the iPhone 11 lineup, will also make it to the iPad Pro.

