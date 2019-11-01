e-paper
Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro latest leak reveals an updated Touch ID

tech Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:03 IST
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
16-inch MacBook Pro may have discrete Touch ID
A new image of the upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro has been leaked by macOS 10.15.1 Catalina with a discrete Touch ID sensor.

The image reveals a slight change to the positioning of the MacBook Pro’s Touch ID sensor. It now sits by itself at the top-right corner of the keyboard, split from the Touch Bar, the Cult of Mac reported recently.

This time the device is also expected to include a keyboard redesign this year, switching out the old butterfly keyboard mechanism for a scissors mechanism.

Production of the 16-inch MacBook Pro has reportedly already begun and it is likely to be designed by Apple’s pro product team.

As per the report, the 16-inch MacBook Pro may feature a 3072×1920 resolution display. Rumours suggest that the product will be powered by a refresh of Intel’s Coffee Lake-H mobile processor series.

Additionally, the iPhone maker is also expected to upgrade 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro high-end tablets this time. The A13 Bionic chip, debuting in the iPhone 11 lineup, will also make it to the iPad Pro.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 17:03 IST

5 phases, 81 constituencies: J’khand polls from Nov 30, results on 23 Dec
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
In Shiv Sena leader’s new dart at BJP, a warning on options before Uddhav
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
Ganguly keen to get Tendulkar to work with budding cricketers
Bag found at Delhi airport tests positive for RDX in initial checks
Pollution control body declares public health emergency in Delhi-NCR
‘Need Germany’s expertise to build New India by 2022’: PM Modi
