Apple’s ‘2020 iPhone SE’ may launch today, new storage and colour details emerge

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 08:33 IST

Amidst all the leaks and rumours regarding the upcoming Apple ‘iPhone 9’ or the ‘iPhone SE2’, a new report by 9to5Mac suggests that the handset can launch as early as today (April 3). Although there is no confirmation, Apple may start taking order for the new iPhone from today. The report also states the colour and storage variants of the iPhone 9 whenever it hits the shelves.

This however contradicts the claims made by tipster Jon Prosser just one day ago. According to Prosser, the smartphone may launch on or around April 15.

Citing a ‘highly trusted reader’, the report adds that the entry-level iPhone’s marketing name could be the ‘iPhone SE’ while referencing the hardware as the 2020 version. For those unaware, Apple already has an ‘iPhone SE’ in its lineup. The original model was launched back in 2016 and entered India at a price tag of Rs 39,000. The new naming scheme is similar to what Apple has been doing with its iPad line up.

The 2020 iPhone SE is said to feature the same processor that powers the iPhones 11, 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max – Apple A13. The processor will possibly bring Apple Arcade support ad some new augmented reality features as well. With this new, entry-level model the company might be planning to replace the iPhone 6, which is the latest handset to move out of the iOS update cycle.

The new Apple iPhone SE is said to come in three colour variants – White, Black and PRODUCT (RED) and in three storage variants as well – 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. The report suggests there could be as many as five cover cases for the 2020 iPhone SE including the Black silicone, White silicone, Red leather, Black leather and Midnight Blue leather.

The report corroborates with the often-reliable supply chain analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, who reported the Red colour version along with the 64GB and 128GB storage models. He even predicted the base price of the 2020 iPhone SE as $399.

Design-wise, the new iPhone SE is believed to share the same looks as the iPhone 8 that came more than two years ago. Besides the processor upgrade we expect improvements in the battery performance, camera abilities and the display as well. It may also have the much-anticipated iPhone ‘CarKey’ feature.