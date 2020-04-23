Apple A13 Bionic may be underclocked in iPhone SE

tech

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 22:43 IST

When the new iPhone SE launched a few days ago, it instantly became a hit for its ‘affordable’ price. One of the key selling points of the device is the A13 Bionic processor that is also found in the most powerful iPhone till date, the iPhone 11 Pro Max. But there seems to be a catch. According to a screenshot of AnTuTu benchmark test results shared by Mysmartprice, the Apple A13 Bionic processor in the iPhone SE (2020) seems underclocked.

The result shows the benchmark score of 492166, which is way lower than what iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max achieved despite having the same processor. As per the result table, the score of iPhone SE (2020) falls in between the iPad Air 3 and iPhone 11 (the least powerful in the iPhone 11 series). While the iPad Air 3 is powered by A12 Bionic with 3GB RAM, the iPhone 11 as mentioned above, has A13 Bionic with 4GB RAM.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) Antutu benchmark results. ( MySmartPrice )

This clearly indicates that the A13 Bionic in the new iPhone SE is underclocked and hence, one won’t get the same performance as the iPhone 11 series even after using the same chip. It is worth adding that the most powerful A13 Bionic device, the iPhone 11 Pro Max scores over 530000.

As per the Antutu benchmark test results, the iPhone SE variant that was tested was the 3GB+256GB model. You can also get it in 64GB and 128GB storage versions.

Antutu benchmark results of other Apple devices. ( MySmartPrice )

Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in black, white and (PRODUCT)RED starting at Rs 42,500.