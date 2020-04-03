Apple accidentally confirms AirTags item tracker in a deleted video

tech

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 09:58 IST

Apple’s Tile-like tracking device, AirTags, have been in the news for quite some time now. Earliest rumours suggested that the company could launch the device alongside the iPhone 11. But that didn’t happen. And now, a video hints that Apple could launch its AirTags soon.

According to a report by Appleosophy, Apple shared a tutorial video on its official YouTube channel which explained how users could erase their iPhones to factory settings using a PC or the iPhone itself. The video that has now been deleted by the company contains a hidden reference to the AirTags, which not only confirms the existence of the device but also its official name.

The text under the ‘Enable Offline Finding’ section within the Find My app settings says -- “Offline Finding enables this device and AirTags to be found when not connected to Wi-Fi or cellular”, which in turn clears the air around the tracking device.

The video hints that the Apple AirTags will work with the company’s Find My app to offer some sort of offline finding feature that would allow users to track the connected items even when there is no Wi-Fi connection or cellular network.

Separately, previous reports have hinted that the AirTags will be circular disk-like devices that will allow users to keep a track of their items such as car keys and wallets. They will come with the company’s U1 locator chip that is already available in iPhone 11 and they will point users towards their lost device via an AR-interface.

Apple hasn’t mentioned anything about the AirTags yet. However, the video confirms that they are not off the table yet.