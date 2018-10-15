Apple acquires music analytics start-up Asaii: Report

Apple has acquired music analytics start-up Asaii as the company aims to strengthen content recommendations to its music users. Apple’s deal to buy Asaii was worth less than $100 million, Axios reported, citing a source.

Asaii can help Apple compete with Spotify Technology SA’s efforts to work directly with smaller artists, like a music label, the report added.

Last month, Apple completed the acquisition of music discovery app Shazam, a deal to help it better compete with Spotify, the industry leader in music streaming services.

Apple and Asaii were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

The iPhone maker has been working to improve its content portfolio with consistent focus on its services like Apple Music.

Last week, CNBC reported that Apple was planning to give owners of iPhone, iPad and Apple TV free access to content owned by the company. Apple is said to over two dozen original shows in production and development.

(With inputs from HT Correspondent)

