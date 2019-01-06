Apple addresses bent iPad Pro controversy with new support page

In a bid to shut the controversy around the bent 2018 iPad Pro, Apple has published a support page detailing the device’s manufacturing process, the media reported.

The page is titled “iPad Pro unibody enclosure design” and starts off by saying that Apple’s latest tablet is “strong, light, and durable”, the Verge reported on Saturday.

The new support page focused mainly on the Wi-Fi plus Cellular iPad Pro, which is the model reportedly affected the most by the alleged bending issues.

The tech giant noted that the new design has flat edges “instead of the curved edges found on previous-generation iPad models”. The new iPad’s flat edges and antenna line might make slight bends more visible, the report said.

According to the tech giant, the slight bends are a result of the iPad Pro’s manufacturing and cooling process.

The company also seems to suggest that so long as any “subtle deviations in flatness” are not perceptible during normal scenarios -- meaning when you’re facing the iPad head on and actually using it -- they should not be a concern to customers, the report noted.

“These precision manufacturing techniques and a rigorous inspection process ensure that these new iPad Pro models meet an even tighter specification for flatness than previous generations. This flatness specification allows for no more than 400 microns of deviation across the length of any side - less than the thickness of four sheets of paper,” Apple said in a statement.

Apple has also urged anyone who believes their iPad Pro enclosure has a warp or bend beyond 400 microns to contact the company’s support channels, and also reminds customers of its 14-day return policy, the report said.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 16:46 IST