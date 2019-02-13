Apple AirPods 2 set to launch on March 29: Hey Siri support, health sensors and better bass expected

Apple is set to refresh its AirPods this year. The company is expected to unveil the next-generation AirPods on March 29 along with other new hardware including the long-awaited AirPower wireless charging pad, new iPad and iPad mini.

Dubbed as Apple AirPods 2, the latest device will come with upgraded specifications and new features such as better bass response and sensors for heart-rate monitoring. Design wise, AirPods 2 will be identical to the current generation.

It is also expected that the new AirPods will come covered in a new coating for improved grip. The AirPods 2 will be available in Black and White colour choices and likely to be priced around $200 (Rs 14,000 approximately.

According to reports, AirPods 2 will come with ‘Hey Siri’ support which will allow users to launch the digital assistant with voice command. It is also expected to feature a new wireless chip for better and faster Bluetooth connectivity.

In addition to the AirPods 2, Apple is also likely to introduce the long-awaited AirPower wireless charging pad and wireless charging case for the first-generation AirPods

The wireless charging pad was scheduled to launch in 2018 alongside iPhone XS and iPhone XR.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 10:02 IST