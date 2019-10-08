e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

Apple Airpods 3 set to take on Pixel Buds 2, Surface Earbuds, and Echo Buds

Apple AirPods 3 is rumoured to launch alongside new iPad Pro and Macbook Pro at an event later this month.

tech Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Here’s what to expect from third-gen Apple AirPods
Here’s what to expect from third-gen Apple AirPods(REUTERS)
         

Apple isn’t done with its hardware launches just yet. After launching iPhone 11 series, Apple is now gearing up for third-generation AirPods. Dubbed as AirPods 3, the new earbuds are expected to launch later this month. Though there are reports that Apple may delay the launch of the earbuds until early 2020 in case the product isn’t ready for commercial market.

Earlier this week, unofficial Apple AirPods 3 renders hit the web revealing some important details of the device. In a first, Apple may introduce a black version of AirPods 3. The leaked renders hint at new stem design which appears to be much smaller than the current gen AirPods. The head also looks much bigger in size.

According to reports, Apple AirPods 3 will come with the company’s H1 chip or brand new Apple H2. Other key upgrades expected are improved audio drivers and microphone, new rubber tips and iPhone 11-like matte finish for better grip. The new AirPods are rumoured to come with better noise cancellation features under a “focus mode.”

Apple AirPods 3 is expected to arrive alongside updated iPad Pro and Macbook Pro at an event later this month. The new earbuds will compete with Google’s rumoured Pixel Earbuds 2 and Microsoft’s latest Surface Earbuds. Amazon has also launched its first-ever Echo earbuds.

Google Pixel Earbuds 2 will follow up the 2017 Pixel Earbuds. The device is expected to launch alongside Pixel 4 series on October 15. So far, Microsoft and Amazon have already introduced their wireless earbuds.

Unlike the traditional wireless earbuds, Microsoft’s Surface Earbuds offer unique circular design touch and voice controls, and screen-free access to Office 365. Amazon’s Echo Buds comes with support for Alexa digital assistant and can also work with Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri. Amazon Echo Buds are priced at $130 and will start shipping this month.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 12:24 IST

tags
top news
Mob lynching not intrinsic to India, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Mob lynching not intrinsic to India, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Oct 08, 2019 11:19 IST
Balakot hero Abhinandan Varthaman leads MiG-21 Bison formation on IAF Day
Balakot hero Abhinandan Varthaman leads MiG-21 Bison formation on IAF Day
Oct 08, 2019 12:39 IST
Major shift in govt’s way of handling terror attacks, says IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
Major shift in govt’s way of handling terror attacks, says IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
Oct 08, 2019 12:36 IST
The plane crash that helped one man take over a nation
The plane crash that helped one man take over a nation
Oct 08, 2019 11:39 IST
Don’t let ‘mann ki baat’ turn into ‘maun ki baat’: Tharoor writes to PM
Don’t let ‘mann ki baat’ turn into ‘maun ki baat’: Tharoor writes to PM
Oct 08, 2019 09:53 IST
Potential ‘king of reverse swing’: Shoaib Akhtar names Indian bowler
Potential ‘king of reverse swing’: Shoaib Akhtar names Indian bowler
Oct 08, 2019 11:56 IST
Confusion over SPG cover for Gandhis, ally cries foul
Confusion over SPG cover for Gandhis, ally cries foul
Oct 08, 2019 06:04 IST
Why some Indian hotels are checking out of Oyo
Why some Indian hotels are checking out of Oyo
Oct 08, 2019 06:46 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech