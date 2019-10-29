Apple AirPods Pro launched, priced at Rs 24,900

tech

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 09:47 IST

Apple on Monday announced AirPods Pro for Rs 24,900 with active noise cancellation and superior, immersive sound in a lightweight, in-ear design.

AirPods Pro will start shipping on October 30 and will be available through Apple Premium Resellers soon.

AirPods Pro require Apple devices running on iOS 13.2 or later, iPadOS 13.2 or later, watchOS 6.1 or later, tvOS 13.2 or later, or macOS Catalina 10.15.1 or later, the company said in a statement.

“The one-tap setup experience, incredible sound and iconic design have made them a beloved Apple product, and with AirPods Pro, we’re taking the magic even further,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing.

Each earbud comes with three different sizes of soft, flexible silicone ear tips that conform to the contours of each individual ear, providing both a comfortable fit and a superior seal.

To further maximise comfort, AirPods Pro use an innovative vent system to equalise pressure and minimise the discomfort common in other in-ear designs. AirPods Pro are sweat and water-resistant, making them perfect for active lifestyles.

Active Noise Cancellation on AirPods Pro uses two microphones combined with advanced software to continuously adapt to each individual ear and headphone fit.

Noise cancellation continuously adapts the sound signal 200 times per second.

The Adaptive EQ feature automatically tunes the low and mid-frequencies of the music to the shape of an individual’s ear, resulting in a rich, immersive listening experience.

Transparency mode provides the users with the option to simultaneously listen to music while still hearing the environment around them while out for a run or an important train announcement during the morning commute.

Switching between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes is simple and can be done directly on AirPods Pro using a new, innovative force sensor on the stem.

AirPods Pro feature the same great battery life as AirPods with up to five hours of listening time. In Active Noise Cancellation mode, AirPods Pro deliver up to four-and-a half hours of listening time and up to three-and-a-half hours of talk time on a single charge.

Through additional charges from the Wireless Charging Case, AirPods Pro deliver over 24 hours of listening time or over 18 hours of talk time, said the company.

The normal AirPods with charging case are now available for Rs 14,900 and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case are available for Rs 18,900. Customers can order the standalone Wireless Charging Case for Rs 7,500.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 09:46 IST