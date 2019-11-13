e-paper
Apple AirPods Pro now available in India, priced at Rs 24,900

Apple AirPods Pro is now available in India. Check out top features of the new device.

tech Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Apple AirPods Pro comes with active noise cancellation
Apple AirPods Pro comes with active noise cancellation(Apple )
         

Apple’s new AirPods Pro is now available in India. Priced at Rs 24,900, Apple AirPods Pro comes with active noise cancellation and improved sound and overall design.

AirPods Pro will be available through Apple Authorised Resellers. Users can buy AirPods with Charging Case for Rs 14,900 and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for Rs 18,900. Standalone Wireless Charging Case is available for Rs 7,500.

Apple AirPods Pro: Features, specifications

Apple AirPods Pro is compatible with Apple devices running iOS 13.2 or later, iPadOS 13.2 or later, watchOS 6.1 or later, tvOS 13.2 or later, or macOS Catalina 10.15.1 or later.

Apple’s revamped AirPods come with different sized earbuds with flexible silicon ear tips for better fit. The device has a new vent system which is said to equalize pressure and minimise the discomfort. The new AirPods Pro are also sweat and water-resistant.

AirPods Pro vs AirPods 2: What’s different in Apple’s new wireless earbuds

The big highlight of Apple AirPods Pro is Active Noise Cancellation. The feature uses two microphones along with software-level optmisations to adapt to individual ear and headphone fit. Apple claims noise cancellation can continuously adapt the sound signal 200 times per second.

Apple AirPods Pro also offers an Adaptive EQ feature which enables automatic tuning of low and mid frequencies. A transparency mode allows users to hear the ambient noise along with audio from the AirPods.

