Apple AirPods Pro to launch with new metal design, noise-cancelling feature

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:34 IST

Apple is expected to host a product event at the end of this month. Here, the iPhone maker is highly expected to launch the next-generation AirPods. The new wireless earbuds is said to feature a refreshed design and noise cancelling as well.

According to a fresh report by China Economic Daily (via MacRumors), the new Apple product will be called ‘AirPods Pro’. It will be equipped with a new in-ear design for noise-cancelling support and also improved listening experience. Apple AirPods Pro will also flaunt a new metal design, the report said. AirPods 3 is also said to be priced around $260 which translates to roughly Rs 18,000.

More reports on the AirPods Pro say that Apple could delay the launch till early 2020 in case the product isn’t commercial ready. Leaked renders also showed a black version of the upcoming AirPods. This would be the first time Apple introduces a different colour for its AirPods. So far, the new AirPods were simply dubbed AirPods 3. But there could be two new models of the AirPods going by what Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said earlier this year.

launched the second-generation AirPods earlier this May. AirPods 2 launched with a more powerful chip, updated wireless features and also a wireless charging case. AirPods 2 is priced at Rs 14,900, and Rs 18,900 along with the wireless charging case in India.

Apple is expected to launch more products at its upcoming event. A new iPad Pro and Macbook Pro are expected along with the AirPods Pro at Apple’s event.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 16:32 IST